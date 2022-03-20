International
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/swedens-armand-duplantis-sets-new-pole-vault-world-record-1094036136.html
Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record
Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record
The athlete earlier set a second record, jumping 6.19 meters at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting on March 7. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T19:21+0000
2022-03-20T19:30+0000
pole vaulting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis beat his own record, clearing 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pole vaulting

Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record

19:21 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 19:30 GMT 20.03.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
The athlete earlier set a second record, jumping 6.19 meters at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting on March 7.
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis beat his own record, clearing 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала