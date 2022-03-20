https://sputniknews.com/20220320/swedens-armand-duplantis-sets-new-pole-vault-world-record-1094036136.html

Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record

The athlete earlier set a second record, jumping 6.19 meters at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting on March 7. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

pole vaulting

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis beat his own record, clearing 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

