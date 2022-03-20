https://sputniknews.com/20220320/swedens-armand-duplantis-sets-new-pole-vault-world-record-1094036136.html
Sweden's Armand Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault World Record
The athlete earlier set a second record, jumping 6.19 meters at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting on March 7. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis beat his own record, clearing 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.
19:21 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 19:30 GMT 20.03.2022)
Being updated
