'Short Circuit' at Pakistani Army Ammunition Depot Leads to Massive Explosion – Video

The Pakistani Army said that there wasn't any "damage to property or life" due to the incident. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

An "accidental fire" because of a "short circuit" at an ammunition shed has been described as the reason for a massive explosion in the Pakistani city of Sialkot on Sunday, as per a statement by the armed forces.A video purportedly depicting the explosion has been shared widely on social media. In the video, a series of blasts can be seen from a distance in Sialkot, which is located in Pakistan's Punjab Province.According to a report in the Pakistani media, the explosions occurred at the depot in the Bhalan Wala neighbourhood, which is just around 13 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), or the working border with India. A stretch of around 193 kilometres of the LoC (overall length of 740 km) is located in the Sialkot sector, with the garrison in the city a major Pakistani defence fortification along the Indian border.

