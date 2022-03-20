International
Saudi Coalition Reportedly Destroys Houthi Boat Armed With Explosives
Saudi Coalition Reportedly Destroys Houthi Boat Armed With Explosives
Despite a lack of tangible success since the start of the operation in 2015, forces from the coalition led by Saudi Arabia continue to wage war against the... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed a Houthi boat rigged with explosives, Saudi TV channel al-Hadath has reported, citing a statement by the coalition. The boat was reportedly taken out not far from the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah.According to the cited statement by the coalition, the explosive-laden boat was threatening to thwart shipping operations in the Red Sea.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Saudi Coalition Reportedly Destroys Houthi Boat Armed With Explosives

11:40 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 20.03.2022)
Despite a lack of tangible success since the start of the operation in 2015, forces from the coalition led by Saudi Arabia continue to wage war against the Houthi militants that have seized half of Yemen after expelling the government from its capital.
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed a Houthi boat rigged with explosives, Saudi TV channel al-Hadath has reported, citing a statement by the coalition. The boat was reportedly taken out not far from the Yemeni coastal city of Hodeidah.
According to the cited statement by the coalition, the explosive-laden boat was threatening to thwart shipping operations in the Red Sea.
