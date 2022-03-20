https://sputniknews.com/20220320/nothing-short-of-a-miracle-all-six-people-on-board-la-copter-in-stable-condition-after-crash-1094029714.html

'Nothing Short of a Miracle': All Six People on Board LA Copter 'in Stable Condition' After Crash

The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash, which took place after a helicopter was called to the scene by L.A... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

All six people on board a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter "miraculously" remained alive after the aerial vehicle crashed in the Angeles National Forest near the city of Azusa on Saturday.The Los Angeles Times reported that five of those injured were deputies with the Sheriff's Department, while the sixth was a doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).All of them suffered various injuries, including fractures and broken ribs, and were later rushed to the Pomona Valley Medical Centre for treatment, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.The crash occurred after the helicopter was responding to a call by L.A. County Fire to transport a patient who was injured in a car accident. It remains unclear what caused the copter to malfunction, but it crashed near the Morris Dam on a remote stretch of San Gabriel Canyon Road in the early hours of Saturday.He added that paramedics aboard the helicopter extracted the pilot and co-pilot after the crash, with firefighters already being on the scene to help treat the injured.The sheriff underscored that the copter's crew had "saved thousands of lives over the years" as they navigated the county's narrow canyons and complicated topography.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

