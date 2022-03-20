International
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/new-russian-nasal-vaccine-against-covid-19-to-become-alternative-booster-1094020391.html
New Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Become Alternative Booster
New Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Become Alternative Booster
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian nasal vaccine against the coronavirus infection will first be used as a booster to the Sputnik V shots, Alexander Gintsburg, the... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T00:37+0000
2022-03-20T00:37+0000
sputnik v
covid-19
alexander gintsburg
russia
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644606_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7719bb280dc2a56e456b4da2e33f56e6.jpg
"We will be using it [nasal vaccine] as a booster for now. Looking at the research, we will see if it is possible to replace the injection with an intranasal [vaccine]. So far, the initial experimental data that we have shows that it [the nasal vaccine] gives a pretty decent antibody count, that is, it works well," Gintsburg explained.The Russian health ministry authorized clinical trials of the new intranasal vaccine in October 2021. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the new vaccine and said that he felt no side effects after getting the procedure.Gintsburg told Sputnik earlier this month that the new intranasal vaccine had already been administered to over 100 people, as part of the trials, who showed no negative side effects.On Friday, the Gamaleya center applied for the registration of the new nasal vaccine against COVID-19. According to Gintsburg, it is expected to be registered earlier than planned.
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/new-russian-covid-19-vaccine-convasel-effective-against-stealth-omicron-fmba-head-says-1094016702.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644606_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d1ff4bb62381928d81dcd13acba9434.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sputnik v, covid-19, alexander gintsburg, russia, vaccine

New Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Become Alternative Booster

00:37 GMT 20.03.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the photo bankA volunteer takes a PCR test as part of the Gam-Kovid-Vak (Sputnik V) nasal vaccine clinical trial program developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology at the University Clinical Hospital No. 2 of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I. M. Sechenov.
A volunteer takes a PCR test as part of the Gam-Kovid-Vak (Sputnik V) nasal vaccine clinical trial program developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology at the University Clinical Hospital No. 2 of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I. M. Sechenov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian nasal vaccine against the coronavirus infection will first be used as a booster to the Sputnik V shots, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, told Sputnik.
"We will be using it [nasal vaccine] as a booster for now. Looking at the research, we will see if it is possible to replace the injection with an intranasal [vaccine]. So far, the initial experimental data that we have shows that it [the nasal vaccine] gives a pretty decent antibody count, that is, it works well," Gintsburg explained.
The Russian health ministry authorized clinical trials of the new intranasal vaccine in October 2021. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the new vaccine and said that he felt no side effects after getting the procedure.
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
New Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Convasel Effective Against ‘Stealth Omicron’, FMBA Head Says
Yesterday, 17:43 GMT
Gintsburg told Sputnik earlier this month that the new intranasal vaccine had already been administered to over 100 people, as part of the trials, who showed no negative side effects.
On Friday, the Gamaleya center applied for the registration of the new nasal vaccine against COVID-19. According to Gintsburg, it is expected to be registered earlier than planned.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала