New Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Become Alternative Booster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian nasal vaccine against the coronavirus infection will first be used as a booster to the Sputnik V shots, Alexander Gintsburg, the... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

"We will be using it [nasal vaccine] as a booster for now. Looking at the research, we will see if it is possible to replace the injection with an intranasal [vaccine]. So far, the initial experimental data that we have shows that it [the nasal vaccine] gives a pretty decent antibody count, that is, it works well," Gintsburg explained.The Russian health ministry authorized clinical trials of the new intranasal vaccine in October 2021. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the new vaccine and said that he felt no side effects after getting the procedure.Gintsburg told Sputnik earlier this month that the new intranasal vaccine had already been administered to over 100 people, as part of the trials, who showed no negative side effects.On Friday, the Gamaleya center applied for the registration of the new nasal vaccine against COVID-19. According to Gintsburg, it is expected to be registered earlier than planned.

