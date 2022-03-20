International
Breaking News: Four Killed as Car Rams Through Carnival Crowd in Belgium, Report Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev
According to an official statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.
At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated one of Ukraine's major fuel bases, and a vast number of other military objects.Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
07:28 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 20.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
According to an official statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.

"High-precision air-launched missiles struck the training centre for covert operations forces of the Ukrainian military, where foreign mercenaries were based, near the settlement of Ovruch in the Zhitomir region", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, noting that over 100 troops and mercenaries were killed.

At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated one of Ukraine's major fuel bases, and a vast number of other military objects.
Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
