https://sputniknews.com/20220320/mod-over-100-ukrainian-covert-op-troops-and-foreign-mercenaries-eliminated-west-of-kiev-1094024119.html
MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev
MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev
According to an official statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.
2022-03-20T07:28+0000
2022-03-20T07:28+0000
2022-03-20T08:08+0000
russia
ukraine
situation in ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080447297_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_2950eba5e313437d35b28cb75b7aaee0.jpg
At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated one of Ukraine's major fuel bases, and a vast number of other military objects.Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080447297_247:0:1887:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_dac55a894964f9b762f7a160de1344fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, special operation
MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev
07:28 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 20.03.2022) Subscribe
According to an official statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.
"High-precision air-launched missiles struck the training centre for covert operations forces of the Ukrainian military, where foreign mercenaries were based, near the settlement of Ovruch in the Zhitomir region", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, noting that over 100 troops and mercenaries were killed.
At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated one of Ukraine's major fuel bases, and a vast number of other military objects.
Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine
on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.