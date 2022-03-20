https://sputniknews.com/20220320/mod-over-100-ukrainian-covert-op-troops-and-foreign-mercenaries-eliminated-west-of-kiev-1094024119.html

MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev

MoD: Over 100 Ukrainian Covert Op Troops and Foreign Mercenaries Eliminated West of Kiev

According to an official statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, high-precision missiles were used to strike a Ukrainian base in Ovruch, in the Zhitomir region.

2022-03-20T07:28+0000

2022-03-20T07:28+0000

2022-03-20T08:08+0000

russia

ukraine

situation in ukraine

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080447297_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_2950eba5e313437d35b28cb75b7aaee0.jpg

At the same time, he noted that the Russian military eliminated one of Ukraine's major fuel bases, and a vast number of other military objects.Russian forces, as well as the DPR and LPR militias, continue to advance in Donbass, tightening the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and taking control over multiple settlements.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in order to stop the eight-year-long campaign waged by Kiev in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to rescue the people of Donbass from genocide, and added that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, special operation