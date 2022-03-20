https://sputniknews.com/20220320/kanye-wests-ex-girlfriend-julia-fox-makes-u-turn-on-statement-that-musician-is-harmless-1094033739.html

Kanye West’s Ex-Girlfriend Julia Fox Makes U-turn on Statement That Musician is 'Harmless'

Fox started dating West earlier this year amid the rapper’s divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. However, less than two months into the relationship... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has backtracked on her previous statement that the musician is "harmless". Earlier this week, TMZ spoke with the star of Uncut Gems, who acknowledged that the rapper’s posts on social media were "aggressive", but emphasised that West is not going to hurt anyone. She also said that West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson should not be worried about their safety because of the statements the rapper has made online.Now Fox has made a U-turn. In a since-deleted post on Instagram, she wrote the following:Fox also wrote that she thought she was being asked a question about West’s new music video Eazy. The video is a mix of real footage and scenes featuring figurines made of playdough. In one scene, a plasticine Kanye kidnaps Pete Davidson by putting a bag over his head and then driving with him away on a motorcycle. He then buries the comedian alive.The development comes as West has faced criticism for using a racial slur when talking about presenter of The Daily Show Trevor Noah. The latter criticised the rapper’s behaviour towards his ex-wife following their divorce.In response, West posted an image of the TV presenter with edited lyrics to the song "Kumbaya", changing it to "koon baya", a racist term used to describe a black person who acts against the black community.Following the post, Meta, which owns Instagram, suspended Kanye West from the platform. The musician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has repeatedly come under criticism for failing to control his temper and posting threatening and aggressive comments about his ex-spouse and her boyfriend.West has previously apologised for his behaviour, but has since continued posting about Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

