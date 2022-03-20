https://sputniknews.com/20220320/italian-tourist-bleeds-to-death-after-shark-attack-near-caribbean-island-1094037599.html

Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island

Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island

The 56-year-old victim was snorkeling off the coast of San Andrés, a coral island in the Caribbean Sea that is politically part of Colombia. The island is a... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-20T22:34+0000

2022-03-20T22:34+0000

2022-03-20T22:37+0000

latin america

shark attack

colombia

caribbean sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106594/00/1065940062_0:2:1280:722_1920x0_80_0_0_48f765d201e58f05b8a294bb9fe58559.jpg

An Italian tourist died in hospital from critical blood loss after being attacked by a tiger shark near the coast of San Andrés on Friday.The man, who is reported to be from the central Italian town of Roseto degli Abruzzi, was attacked in a popular snorkeling area called La Piscinita.According to government officials, it is the shark attack ever reported in San Andrés. The coral island is 470 miles north of the Colombian mainland. Its primary industry is tourism and the businesses that support it, such as hotels, hospitality, and diving.

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

latin america, shark attack, colombia, caribbean sea