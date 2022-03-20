International
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/italian-tourist-bleeds-to-death-after-shark-attack-near-caribbean-island-1094037599.html
Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island
Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island
The 56-year-old victim was snorkeling off the coast of San Andrés, a coral island in the Caribbean Sea that is politically part of Colombia. The island is a... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T22:34+0000
2022-03-20T22:37+0000
latin america
shark attack
colombia
caribbean sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106594/00/1065940062_0:2:1280:722_1920x0_80_0_0_48f765d201e58f05b8a294bb9fe58559.jpg
An Italian tourist died in hospital from critical blood loss after being attacked by a tiger shark near the coast of San Andrés on Friday.The man, who is reported to be from the central Italian town of Roseto degli Abruzzi, was attacked in a popular snorkeling area called La Piscinita.According to government officials, it is the shark attack ever reported in San Andrés. The coral island is 470 miles north of the Colombian mainland. Its primary industry is tourism and the businesses that support it, such as hotels, hospitality, and diving.
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106594/00/1065940062_42:0:1182:855_1920x0_80_0_0_2984b0b61f8792dba93b088a8e28ba8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, shark attack, colombia, caribbean sea

Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island

22:34 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 22:37 GMT 20.03.2022)
© Photo : Public Domain / NOAA Office of National Marine SanctuariesTiger Shark
Tiger Shark - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
© Photo : Public Domain / NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries
SubscribeGoogle news
The 56-year-old victim was snorkeling off the coast of San Andrés, a coral island in the Caribbean Sea that is politically part of Colombia. The island is a popular tourist destination and shark attacks are unusual.
An Italian tourist died in hospital from critical blood loss after being attacked by a tiger shark near the coast of San Andrés on Friday.
The man, who is reported to be from the central Italian town of Roseto degli Abruzzi, was attacked in a popular snorkeling area called La Piscinita.
According to government officials, it is the shark attack ever reported in San Andrés.
“There are diving programmes with professionals in which sharks pass nearby, but nothing has ever happened,” a government spokesman said, as cited by The Daily Mirror.
The coral island is 470 miles north of the Colombian mainland. Its primary industry is tourism and the businesses that support it, such as hotels, hospitality, and diving.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала