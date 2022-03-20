Italian Tourist Bleeds to Death After Shark Attack Near Caribbean Island
22:34 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 22:37 GMT 20.03.2022)
The 56-year-old victim was snorkeling off the coast of San Andrés, a coral island in the Caribbean Sea that is politically part of Colombia. The island is a popular tourist destination and shark attacks are unusual.
An Italian tourist died in hospital from critical blood loss after being attacked by a tiger shark near the coast of San Andrés on Friday.
The man, who is reported to be from the central Italian town of Roseto degli Abruzzi, was attacked in a popular snorkeling area called La Piscinita.
According to government officials, it is the shark attack ever reported in San Andrés.
“There are diving programmes with professionals in which sharks pass nearby, but nothing has ever happened,” a government spokesman said, as cited by The Daily Mirror.
The coral island is 470 miles north of the Colombian mainland. Its primary industry is tourism and the businesses that support it, such as hotels, hospitality, and diving.