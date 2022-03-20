https://sputniknews.com/20220320/israeli-prime-minister-to-pay-first-visit-to-india-on-2-april-at-modis-invitation-1094028860.html

Israeli Prime Minister to Pay First Visit to India on 2 April at Modi's Invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bennett's office said.

During the visit, Bennett will meet with Modi, as well as other senior Indian government officials. The leaders are expected to discuss expanding bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in innovation, economics, research and development, agriculture and other areas. Bennett is also scheduled to visit the Jewish community in India.The Israeli prime minister stressed Modi's contribution to the development of ties between the two countries and noted that Indian–Israeli relations rely on "deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations."Modi invited Bennett to visit the country on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that took place in Glasgow last October.

