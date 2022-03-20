https://sputniknews.com/20220320/four-disney-employees-retired-judge-among-108-arrested-in-human-child-trafficking-campaign-1094020505.html

Four Disney Employees, Retired Judge Among 108 Arrested in Human, Child Trafficking Campaign

On Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit in Florida, United States arrested 108 people suspected of child trafficking and soliciting women to... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

During the operation, called "March Sadness 2", undercover police officers reached out to prostitutes who posted online ads on various websites and social media. Detectives also identified adults they believed were conspicuously interacting with children, according to a statement from the police.Police identified four Disney employees among those arrested. One of them, Xavier Jackson, 27, is accused of sending sexual photos of himself and messages to an undercover agent who posed as a 14-year-old girl. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Jackson worked as a lifeguard at a Polynesian resort owned by the company and “was bragging about that.” He was charged with three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful communication.Three suspected child predators were also among the arrested.Wilkason Fidele, 24, who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World's Tomorrowland, Shubham Malave, 27, a software developer, and Ralph Leese, 45, an IT employee were all Disney employees arrested in the operation. The police also arrested former judge Daniel Peters, 66, who had moved to Florida after his retirement. He told investigators that he had worked as a judge in the Cook County 4th Sub Circuit Court and as a special legal assistant at the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.All of them are suspected of seeking prostitution services.He added that the so-called “johns,” who pay for prostitution services, “fuel the trafficking and victimization. Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction, and broken families.”

