Former NSA John Bolton Claims Refusal to Send US Troops to Ukraine 'Big Mistake'

"If Biden hadn't said anything about the possible deployment of Western troops in the past few months, it would have been better, for the security of Ukraine and for world peace", Bolton reportedly told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

2022-03-20T04:24+0000

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton raised eyebrows this week by telling a German publication that NATO and the US – under President Joe Biden – made a "big mistake" when they "repeatedly emphasised that there will be no intervention of any kind by Western troops in Ukraine".Bolton was US ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, and served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump. His tenure as national security adviser was cut short in September 2019 when he was unceremoniously fired in a Twitter post in which Trump wrote that he'd "informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House".Within months, Bolton was making appearances on political talk shows publicising his then-upcoming "tell-all" book in which he accused President Trump of wanting to "continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens".The claim played a key role in the first of President Trump's two impeachments, because it appeared to validate some of the still-unproven allegations of impropriety surrounding weapons shipments which Democrats in Congress wanted the president to send to the Ukrainian regime.President Trump's response was immediate. The then-president promptly took to Twitter to allege that Bolton "begged" him for a job and that "frankly", if he had "listened to [Bolton], we would be in World War Six by now".Bolton's longstanding antipathy towards perceived enemy governments wasn't limited to the Russian leadership. "The president was angered by Bolton's opposition" to President Trump's proposed Afghanistan peace deal, PBS wrote at the time of Bolton's dismissal, and it reportedly wasn't the first time the two men clashed over Bolton's apparent refusal to cooperate with the White House's geopolitical vision. It wasn't just the Trump crowd – Bolton's reputation for bellicosity earned him the ire of anti-intervention conservatives and liberals alike.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Wyatt Reed

