https://sputniknews.com/20220320/brazilian-supreme-court-judge-rescinds-order-banning-telegram-1094036982.html
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T20:54+0000
2022-03-20T20:54+0000
2022-03-20T21:01+0000
telegram
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country, according to Globo.The popular messenger was said to have agreed with the requirements of the local authorities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
telegram
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports
20:54 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 21:01 GMT 20.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country, according to Globo.
The popular messenger was said to have agreed with the requirements of the local authorities.