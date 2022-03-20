International
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country, according to Globo.The popular messenger was said to have agreed with the requirements of the local authorities.
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports

20:54 GMT 20.03.2022
A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country, according to Globo.
The popular messenger was said to have agreed with the requirements of the local authorities.
