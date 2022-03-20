https://sputniknews.com/20220320/brazilian-supreme-court-judge-rescinds-order-banning-telegram-1094036982.html

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Rescinds Order Banning Telegram - Reports

A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country... 20.03.2022, Sputnik International

A Brazil Supreme Federal Court judge withdrew the decision to block Telegram on Sunday and the messenger is expected to continue operating in the country, according to Globo.The popular messenger was said to have agreed with the requirements of the local authorities.

