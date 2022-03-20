https://sputniknews.com/20220320/boris-johnson-under-fire-after-comparing-ukrainian-crisis-to-brexit-vote-1094028285.html

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has found himself in hot water after a recent speech at the Conservative Spring Conference in Blackpool, where he happened to compare Ukraine's resistance to the special Russian military operation in the country to the Brexit vote in 2016.The "recent example" did not appear to resonate with many critics, among them former European Council President Donald Tusk, senior backbench Tory Tobias Ellwood, and even several French diplomats.Political director at the French Foreign Ministry Philippe Errera weighed in on Johnson's remarks, followed by French Ambassador to the UK Catherine Colonna. "As the French Ambassador in the UK, I will not either", Colonna said after Errera said he would not "comment on Twitter".Ex-chief of staff at Number 10 Lord Barwell, commenting on Johnson's comparison, said that "voting in a free and fair referendum isn't in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion".Others, however, weighed in to defend the prime minister's remarks. Among them was Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who said he did not think "the prime minister was saying that they [the Ukrainian crisis and the Brexit vote] were directly analogous". He also said that people "will draw their own conclusions".Boris Johnson himself has not yet addressed the backlash that followed his comments.The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, with Brexit officially occurring on the night from 31 January to 1 February 2020. Britons voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%, according to the BBC.The conflict in Ukraine, for its part, has been underway since 24 February, when Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. The Kremlin said it does not plan to occupy the country, nor are Russian troops targeting civilians, focusing exclusively on Ukrainian military infrastructure, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Nations in the West - among them the United Kingdom - have condemned the operation and imposed harsh anti-Russian sanctions.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

