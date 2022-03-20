International
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, the state police said. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say

02:15 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 02:17 GMT 20.03.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, the state police said.
"Preliminary information provided to ASP [Arkansas State Police] is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the police said in a statement, as quoted by NBC on Saturday.
The shooting occurred on Saturday night, at around 07:25 p.m. local time (00:25 GMT on Sunday) in the city of Dumas, located in Arkansas’ Desha County. Highway patrol officers, troopers and investigators were dispatched to a business where the car show was taking place, the police said.
There was no immediate information on possible suspects or the condition of the injured.
