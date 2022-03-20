https://sputniknews.com/20220320/at-least-10-injured-in-car-show-shooting-in-arkansas-police-say-1094020927.html
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, the state police said. 20.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-20T02:15+0000
2022-03-20T02:15+0000
2022-03-20T02:17+0000
arkansas
shooting
us
car show
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:118:2048:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_31e92449ea6b47ff6ae64bbc945fa223.jpg
"Preliminary information provided to ASP [Arkansas State Police] is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the police said in a statement, as quoted by NBC on Saturday.The shooting occurred on Saturday night, at around 07:25 p.m. local time (00:25 GMT on Sunday) in the city of Dumas, located in Arkansas’ Desha County. Highway patrol officers, troopers and investigators were dispatched to a business where the car show was taking place, the police said.There was no immediate information on possible suspects or the condition of the injured.
arkansas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:0:1692:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_ac8d7d9b36d8c24844d02ef697916446.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arkansas, shooting, us, car show
At Least 10 Injured in Car Show Shooting in Arkansas, Police Say
02:15 GMT 20.03.2022 (Updated: 02:17 GMT 20.03.2022) Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, the state police said.
"Preliminary information provided to ASP [Arkansas State Police] is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the police said in a statement, as quoted by NBC on Saturday.
The shooting occurred on Saturday night, at around 07:25 p.m. local time (00:25 GMT on Sunday) in the city of Dumas, located in Arkansas’ Desha County. Highway patrol officers, troopers and investigators were dispatched to a business where the car show was taking place, the police said.
There was no immediate information on possible suspects or the condition of the injured.