https://sputniknews.com/20220319/weekly-wrap-up-us-admits-to-bio-research-labs-russophobia-is-the-new-pandemic-1093997787.html

Weekly Wrap-Up; US Admits to Bio Research Labs; Russophobia is the New Pandemic

Weekly Wrap-Up; US Admits to Bio Research Labs; Russophobia is the New Pandemic

Russian troops find US bioresearch labs in Ukraine, and Russophobia has risen to an alarming level in the collective West. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T06:59+0000

2022-03-19T06:59+0000

2022-03-19T07:00+0000

the critical hour

jcpoa

paul robeson

russophobia

nato

ukraine

joe biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093997762_31:0:1275:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bdd302f26b47dbcf85565536390c14f3.png

Weekly Wrap-Up; US Admits to Bio Research Labs; Russophobia is the New Pandemic Russian troops find US bioresearch labs in Ukraine, and Russophobia has risen to an alarming level in the collective West.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Far right-wing forces are empowered by Western money and weapons in Ukraine. Also, the New York Times has admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story is authentic, the US tries to get oil from Venezuela, and Western sanctions will have devastating economic effects on its citizens.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Paul Robeson. Russophobia is being ramped up by the government and far-right forces in the West. We discuss Paul Robeson and his legacy of anti-imperialism in the context of today's anti-Russia environment.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the biological research labs in Ukraine. The US has maintained a dangerous biological weapons research program for many years. Dr. Boyle has documented the program and joins us for a discussion.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has firmly taken a position against attempting a US-imposed no-fly zone in Ukraine. Also, we discuss talks between the Chinese and US presidents, Julian Assange, and the Hunter Biden laptop story,Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Many African nations reject the US position on the Ukraine crisis. Also, we discuss the fallout from sanctions, the Haitian workers' strike, and US aggression against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, jcpoa, paul robeson, russophobia, nato, ukraine, joe biden, аудио, radio