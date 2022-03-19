WATCH: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Sabotage Unit on American Vehicles With Precision Weapons

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.
The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone.
09:47 GMT 19.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.

"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defence ministry said.

The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone.
