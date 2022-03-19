https://sputniknews.com/20220319/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-sabotage-unit-on-american-vehicles-with-precision-weapons-1094006918.html
WATCH: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Sabotage Unit on American Vehicles With Precision Weapons
The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.
The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry released on Saturday video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.
"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defence ministry said.
The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone.