US 'Troubled' UAE Hosted Assad in a Bid to 'Legitimize' Damascus, Warns Allies Against Normalization

"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize Bashar Al-Assad... As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad; and we do not support others normalizing relations," Price said in a statement on Friday. "We have been clear about this with our partners."Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Syrian leader’s press office said on Friday. According to Damascus, they discussed relations between the two countries, including issues related to trade and investments.Last year, Washington openly threatened Arab states over a possible rapprochement with Damascus, following the first presidential elections in Syria since the civil war, in which Assad claimed victory with 95.1% of the vote. According to a senior US administration official, Washington did not witness a "major change in behavior" by President Assad. However, his win proved Western efforts to stage a coup-d'etat failed in Syria.The US sanctions and economic blockade have prevented Arab leaders from normalizing relations with Damascus, but Friday's meeting could be a light at the end of the tunnel.As Western partners are actively searching for alternative energy sources, the Saudi Crown Prince confirmed on Friday Riyadh's unwillingness to ditch the OPEC+ agreement for the sake of increased oil production.Amid strains with Russia, the US, in what was an extremely unusual gesture (and, perhaps, a backstabbing move towards opposition leader Guaido who they supported as an "interim president of Venezuela"), sent its officials to Caracas to negotiate a deal, though none has been reached so far.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
normalization of ties, bashar al-assad, uae, syria, us, ned price, mohammed bin rashid al maktoum

00:37 GMT 19.03.2022 (Updated: 00:46 GMT 19.03.2022)
© REUTERS / WAMSyrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022.
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
© REUTERS / WAM
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is disappointed and troubled by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates and does not support efforts to legitimize him, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize Bashar Al-Assad... As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad; and we do not support others normalizing relations," Price said in a statement on Friday. "We have been clear about this with our partners."
Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Syrian leader’s press office said on Friday. According to Damascus, they discussed relations between the two countries, including issues related to trade and investments.

Assad visited the UAE for the first time since 2011, when a civil war broke in the country and major regional players turned their backs on the Syrian president. The US' primary goal in the Syrian crisis was to overthrow Assad (a "dictator", as they have labeled him) and install a pro-US government, though officially, Washington claimed it was determined to combat terrorists in the region. By 2016, Daesh* and other radicals took control of major territorial strongholds in Syria and nearby Iraq. The US role in combatting terrorists has been considered controversial.

Last year, Washington openly threatened Arab states over a possible rapprochement with Damascus, following the first presidential elections in Syria since the civil war, in which Assad claimed victory with 95.1% of the vote. According to a senior US administration official, Washington did not witness a "major change in behavior" by President Assad. However, his win proved Western efforts to stage a coup-d'etat failed in Syria.
The US sanctions and economic blockade have prevented Arab leaders from normalizing relations with Damascus, but Friday's meeting could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Biden administration has recently received a slap in the face from his Saudi and Emirati partners, who refused to take calls from US president as he was seeking to urge them to boost oil production amid skyrocketing crude prices, sources told media. The prices have been on the rise as US Democrats banned imports of oil and gas from Russia, which, in fact, have now become a headache for American consumers.

As Western partners are actively searching for alternative energy sources, the Saudi Crown Prince confirmed on Friday Riyadh's unwillingness to ditch the OPEC+ agreement for the sake of increased oil production.
Amid strains with Russia, the US, in what was an extremely unusual gesture (and, perhaps, a backstabbing move towards opposition leader Guaido who they supported as an "interim president of Venezuela"), sent its officials to Caracas to negotiate a deal, though none has been reached so far.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
