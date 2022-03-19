https://sputniknews.com/20220319/us-troubled-uae-hosted-assad-in-a-bid-to-legitimize-damascus-warns-allies-against-normalization-1093998398.html

"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimize Bashar Al-Assad... As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad; and we do not support others normalizing relations," Price said in a statement on Friday. "We have been clear about this with our partners."Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Syrian leader’s press office said on Friday. According to Damascus, they discussed relations between the two countries, including issues related to trade and investments.Last year, Washington openly threatened Arab states over a possible rapprochement with Damascus, following the first presidential elections in Syria since the civil war, in which Assad claimed victory with 95.1% of the vote. According to a senior US administration official, Washington did not witness a "major change in behavior" by President Assad. However, his win proved Western efforts to stage a coup-d'etat failed in Syria.The US sanctions and economic blockade have prevented Arab leaders from normalizing relations with Damascus, but Friday's meeting could be a light at the end of the tunnel.As Western partners are actively searching for alternative energy sources, the Saudi Crown Prince confirmed on Friday Riyadh's unwillingness to ditch the OPEC+ agreement for the sake of increased oil production.Amid strains with Russia, the US, in what was an extremely unusual gesture (and, perhaps, a backstabbing move towards opposition leader Guaido who they supported as an "interim president of Venezuela"), sent its officials to Caracas to negotiate a deal, though none has been reached so far.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

