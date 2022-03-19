https://sputniknews.com/20220319/turkmenistans-newly-elected-president-promises-country-will-remain-neutral-1094019842.html

Turkmenistan's Newly Elected President Promises Country Will Remain Neutral

Turkmenistan's Newly Elected President Promises Country Will Remain Neutral

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Turkmen President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov in his inauguration speech on Saturday has promised that Turkmenistan will continue its... 19.03.2022

Turkmenistan's stance on the international arena will remain unchanged and Ashgabat "will continue the policy of neutrality based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation with all states of the world," Berdimuhamedov said as broadcast by Turkmen TV. The president noted that the country will fully comply with its international obligations in accordance with the UN Charter, existing bilateral and multilateral international treaties, agreements and conventions.He further pledged to consistently strengthen Turkmenistan's cooperation with the IMF, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian and Islamic Development Banks, as well as other international financial and economic institutions.Additionally, Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan will be open to all countries and people for the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties in the future.The presidential election took place in Turkmenistan last Saturday. On Tuesday, the Turkmen Central Election Commission announced that Serdar Berdimuhamedov had won the election in the country, securing 72.97% of the vote.

