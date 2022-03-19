https://sputniknews.com/20220319/tucker-carlson-biden-admin-protects-another-countrys-border-but-not-our-own-1094019096.html

Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin. Protects ‘Another Country's Border, But Not Our Own’

Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin. Protects ‘Another Country's Border, But Not Our Own’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has questioned why the Biden administration has opted to deploy additional troops to NATO members in Eastern Europe to bolster... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T23:39+0000

2022-03-19T23:39+0000

2022-03-19T23:39+0000

us

tucker carlson

southern border

illegal immigrants

border crissings

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845228_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c420af7e59ca86ef974d7294cbe0eede.jpg

Officials at the US Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and other agencies are bracing for another migrant influx in the upcoming months. Last year’s record-breaking immigration rates prompted an outcry from GOP officials and lawmakers, who blame the current administration’s eased border policies for the spike in migration.Tucker Carlson pulled no punches over the Biden administration's southern border policy. He cited figures across the American southwest that show an increase in crime and instability.He blamed the current administration for the increased crime rate not only in Houston but in other cities in Texas and other states “where millions of illegal aliens have flooded in during Joe Biden's presidency.”Carlson also mentioned another issue that has become a source of constant criticism from Republicans – fentanyl overdoses, which, last year, surpassed heroin overdoses. Fentanyl, an easily produced synthetic opioid, has been one of the main drugs trafficked from Mexico into the United States and has accounted for over 100,000 deaths and 64% of all drug overdoses in the US.Carlson attacked Democrat lawmakers, who are calling for the abolition of Title 42, a Trump-era law that empowers the authorities to extradite illegal immigrants due to pandemic concerns. Earlier in the week, authorities were preparing to encounter 170,000 immigrants over the upcoming months if Biden decides to stop extraditions under Title 42, with DHS calling on its workers to volunteer at the southern border.Illegal immigration traditionally peaks seasonally in the spring and early summer. Historically, the month of May sees the most illegal border crossings. Meanwhile, US Border Patrol agents reported 164,973 encounters with migrants stopped from illegally crossing the southern border in February, which is a 63 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, it is less than the 20-year record of 212,000 encounters, reported by the DHS in June last year.Carlson claimed that the US military can be used to solve the problem of “open borders” and stop the “invasion.” He criticized the decision to send “thousands of American troops and billions in American military hardware to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians restore their borders,” wondering “why not here.”Since the start of the Russian military operation on February 24, Washington has announced plans to deploy additional troops to Eastern European NATO members. The Pentagon has already sent approximately 7,500 soldiers along with military equipment to Poland, Romania, Germany, and the Baltic States “to respond to the current security environment in light of Russia's renewed aggression against Ukraine” and to bolster the alliance’s eastern frontiers.

https://sputniknews.com/20220312/us-opioid-addiction-fuels-mexican-narco-gang-war-with-border-seizures-up-1093808019.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, tucker carlson, southern border, illegal immigrants, border crissings, ukrainian crisis