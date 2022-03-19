https://sputniknews.com/20220319/the-browns-land-watson-give-record-breaking-contract-1093999188.html

The Browns Land Watson, Give Record Breaking Contract

The Browns Land Watson, Give Record Breaking Contract

The Cleveland Browns are the winners of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, but they paid a hefty price to get the quarterback they desired. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

According to NFL Network, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. Watson confirmed the news by posting a picture of himself in a Browns uniform on his Instagram.The Browns will send the Texans three first round picks, a third round pick in 2023 and a fourth round pick in 2024. The Texans will send the Browns a 2024 fifth round pick in addition to Watson.The Browns will pay Watson $230 million over five years, all of it guaranteed, a rarity in the NFL. That is the highest guaranteed figure in NFL history.The accusations include Watson rubbing his genitals on women and forcing oral sex.Watson had asked for a trade in January 2021, just a few months before the allegations first surfaced. The Texans opted not to play him for the entirety of the 2021 season. He made his base salary of $10.54 million last year.In his last on-field action, Watson was electric. He threw for 4,823 yards, the most in the NFL, along with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Despite a great individual performance, the Texans struggled, going 4-12 in their first losing season since 2017, the year they drafted Watson.It was previously reported that the Browns were out of the running for the beleaguered star quarterback, and that either the Falcons and Saints were the favorites to land Watson. Sometime between last night and this morning, the situation changed.In an ironic twist, the Browns had an opportunity to draft Watson. The Browns held the no. 12 overall pick, but traded to the Texans for the no. 25 pick and the Texans’ 2018 first round selection. Now, the Browns are sending three first round picks to get the quarterback they could have had then.The NFL season will kick off on September 8th.

