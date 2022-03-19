https://sputniknews.com/20220319/south-yemen-separatists-agree-to-participate-in-national-dialogue-in-riyadh-1094019735.html

South Yemen Separatists Agree to Participate in National Dialogue in Riyadh

South Yemen Separatists Agree to Participate in National Dialogue in Riyadh

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist organization in South Yemen, has agreed to participate in inter-Yemeni negotiations in... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T22:42+0000

2022-03-19T22:42+0000

2022-03-19T22:42+0000

yemen

saudi-led coalition

saudi arabia

negotiations

riyadh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/84/1079098493_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1aef5e001fc76247073d65febcd72400.jpg

"The Southern Transitional Council is open to comprehensive consultations with the participation of all Yemeni parties to solve key problems and, first of all, the problem of the south, without preconditions, and welcomes the invitation of the GCC Secretary General to hold political consultations in Riyadh," the council's spokesman said in the statement.GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf has officially invited all parties to the conflict in Yemen to talks in the Saudi capital from March 29 to April 7, noting that invitations will be sent to all forces, including the Houthi movement ruling in northern Yemen. However, the Houthis said they were ready to take part in peace negotiations, but not in Saudi Arabia.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for several years. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition has been providing military support to Yemen by conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

yemen

saudi arabia

riyadh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yemen, saudi-led coalition, saudi arabia, negotiations, riyadh