https://sputniknews.com/20220319/south-carolina-reinstates-death-penalty-by-firing-squad-1094016189.html

South Carolina Reinstates Death Penalty by Firing Squad

South Carolina Reinstates Death Penalty by Firing Squad

The state has executed some 43 convicts since 1985, but could not kill any of the 35 inmates on death row in the past 11 years due to the refusal of... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T17:27+0000

2022-03-19T17:27+0000

2022-03-19T17:27+0000

us

death penalty

human rights

south carolina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101942/86/1019428682_0:104:2001:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_10665c0edcb874b9d35bb93db7d283e2.jpg

South Carolina has introduced a second option for convicts facing capital punishment and now allows them to choose between a firing squad as an execution method and the electric chair. The decision came as the state's Department of Corrections reported finishing the construction of a special death chamber for this method of execution.The room, built at one of the correction facilities in the state's capital of Columbia, hosts a metal chair with restraints where the inmate is seated during the process. Three shooters are placed behind a special wall with three rectangular openings for guns. The room also has a viewers' chamber, if someone decides to witness the grim procedure, protected by bullet-proof glass.Just as in the case with electric chairs, convicts will have the chance to make a final statement and be given a hood to cover their face.South Carolina is the fourth US state to allow firing squad executions along with Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Utah. At the same time, most modern firing squad executions have taken place in Utah – three out of a total of four since 1976.The majority of the 43 people executed in South Carolina since 1985 have been killed by lethal injection, but the last person to die from it dates back to 2011. By 2013, all drugs for the injection had expired, with pharmaceutical companies refusing to sell new ones, thereby effectively stopping executions in the state. There are 35 inmates on death row right now. In 2019, state authorities first suggested returning electric chair and firing squad executions in the absence of the possibility to use lethal injections.South Carolina is also known for issuing a death sentence to the youngest American in the 20th century, George Stinney. The 14-year-old African-American was executed in the electric chair on 16 June 1944 after being convicted of killing two girls aged 7 and 11. Decades later, in 2014, a state court ruled that Stinney did not have a fair trial at the time and cleared his name post-mortem.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

south carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, death penalty, human rights, south carolina