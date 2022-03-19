https://sputniknews.com/20220319/s-korean-girl-band-red-velvet-brings-enchanting-mood-in-new-teaser-1094017710.html

S Korean Girl Band Red Velvet Brings Enchanting Mood in New Teaser

Ahead of their long-awaited comeback, the girls mesmerize with a creepy yet incredibly beautiful concept. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

Red Velvet continues to prepare for their comeback with 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’, dropping the MV teaser on March 18. The video surprisingly starts with the familiar melody of Bach’s ‘Air On G String’, and the whole atmosphere around members Seulgi, Wendy, Irene, Joy and Yeri brings to mind the movie ‘Black Swan’. The forthcoming project will mark Red Velvet’s first music release since mini-album ‘Queendom’ was released in August 2021. Also, the popular K-pop act announced their first concert ‘The ReVe Festival: Prologue’ in over two years, originally scheduled for March 19. The last time the girls were seen performing on stage was in Fukuoka, Japan in February 2020. But it was not a full line-up on that occasion, as member Wendy was recovering from a stage accident that happened in December 2019. However, according to a March 14 update from the group's agency SM Entertainment, Red Velvet’s concert will be postponed as members Irene, Joy, and Yeri have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the release of the album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm’ is set to drop on March 21.

