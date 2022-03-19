https://sputniknews.com/20220319/rally-against-racism-and-police-violence-held-in-paris-1094005264.html

Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris

In the meantime, similar events are also scheduled in multiple cities across France. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris, where people are rallying to protest against racism, police violence, and in-prison violence.The event is taking place under the slogan "Our country is called Solidarity", with activists from over 400 organisations expected to attend the demonstration.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint

