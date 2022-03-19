International
Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/rally-against-racism-and-police-violence-held-in-paris-1094005264.html
Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris
Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris
In the meantime, similar events are also scheduled in multiple cities across France.
paris
france
protest
Sputnik is live from Paris, where people are rallying to protest against racism, police violence, and in-prison violence.The event is taking place under the slogan "Our country is called Solidarity", with activists from over 400 organisations expected to attend the demonstration.
paris
france
paris, france, protest

Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris

13:15 GMT 19.03.2022
In the meantime, similar events are also scheduled in multiple cities across France.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where people are rallying to protest against racism, police violence, and in-prison violence.
The event is taking place under the slogan "Our country is called Solidarity", with activists from over 400 organisations expected to attend the demonstration.
