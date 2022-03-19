https://sputniknews.com/20220319/rally-against-racism-and-police-violence-held-in-paris-1094005264.html
Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris
In the meantime, similar events are also scheduled in multiple cities across France. 19.03.2022, Sputnik International
protest
Sputnik is live from Paris, where people are rallying to protest against racism, police violence, and in-prison violence.The event is taking place under the slogan "Our country is called Solidarity", with activists from over 400 organisations expected to attend the demonstration.
Rally Against Racism and Police Violence Held in Paris
In the meantime, similar events are also scheduled in multiple cities across France.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where people are rallying to protest against racism, police violence, and in-prison violence.
The event is taking place under the slogan "Our country is called Solidarity", with activists from over 400 organisations expected to attend the demonstration.
