Pres. Biden Faces Backlash After Hunter's Laptop Lie Exposed

Pres. Biden Faces Backlash After Hunter's Laptop Lie Exposed

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about historical context of why Russia feels cheated and threatened by NATO

Pres. Biden Faces Backlash After Hunter's Laptop Lie Exposed On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about historical context of why Russia feels cheated and threatened by NATO expansion, the role neo-fascist Azov Battalion plays in Ukraine’s military, and Zelensky’s reckless calls for a no-fly zone that would spark WW3.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | So-Called Journalists Pressure US For No-Fly ZoneNicolai - Independent journalist | Neo-Fascist Azov Battalion’s Role in Ukraine’s MilitaryPeter Kuznick - Professor | Did Putin Misplay His Hand in Bid to Enforce Security Demands?In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about the historical context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict including Ukraine’s operations in Donbas and so-called journalists putting pressure on the State Dept. for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nicolai for a discussion about his experience as a journalist reporting on the Donbas region in 2014 and the role the neo-fascist militia Azov Battalion plays in Ukraine’s military operations.In the third hour, Peter Kuznick joined the conversation to talk about the history of NATO and why Russia feels cheated and threatened by its expansion, if Putin had any other options to enforce its security demands besides initiating a military operation in Ukraine, and Zelensky’s reckless calls for a no-fly zone that would inevitably spark a third World War.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

