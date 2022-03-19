https://sputniknews.com/20220319/premier-indian-college-on-alert-as-infectious-anthrax-detected-in-deer-carcass-1094008682.html

Premier Indian College on Alert as Infectious Anthrax Detected in Deer Carcass

Anthrax is a severe infectious disease that commonly affects animals. Although it is not widespread, humans may get infected if they come into contact with... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

India's premier institute, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT), has confirmed the presence of a highly infectious disease — anthrax — in a deer carcass.In a statement issued Friday, IIT-Madras said at least four deer had been found dead on campus in the past two days. The presence of anthrax was detected in one of the carcasses, while the other three samples remain inconclusive.According to the National Health Portal, anthrax is an infectious zoonotic disease, which means that it can spread from animals to humans."The area where the carcass was found has been sanitised and cordoned off. We are going by the advice of the Wildlife Warden with regard to safety measures on campus", a statement issued by IIT-Madras reads.The institute informed that the carcasses had been buried as per standard operating procedures. So far, the source of the anthrax is still not known. IIT-Madras also urged its staff, students, and others not to go near or touch stray dogs on campus, as they could be the carrier of the deadly virus.The 2.5-square-kilometre campus area is home to about 200 deer.A high alert has since been issued in Guindy National Park, Tamil Nadu, which shares a boundary with IIT-Madras. Zookeepers have been instructed not to touch food or animals unnecessarily without protective gear.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

