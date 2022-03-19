https://sputniknews.com/20220319/is-humanity-doomed-recycled-plastic-bottles-leach-more-chemicals-than-newly-made-ones-study-says-1094006210.html

Is Humanity Doomed? Recycled Plastic Bottles Leach More Chemicals Than Newly Made Ones, Study Says

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is one of the most used types of plastic in food packaging, including in single-use drink bottles. PET is also known to leach...

science

health

plastic

environment

chemicals

Sad news for those who hoped that recycling plastic would protect the environment and stop pollution - a group of scientists from Brunel University London suggests that recycled plastic bottles contain more harmful chemicals than newly manufactured ones.According to their study, which examined previous research on plastic bottles conducted around the world, the researchers looked into the migration potential of 193 food contact chemicals. They established that 150 migrated from recycled bottles into food.Researchers say that contamination may have occurred as a result of contamination of the feedstock. The study, however, is not a death sentence for recycling as scientists outline ways to prevent contamination. One of them is "at the waste-management infrastructure level" and "adoption of design-for-recycling principles".A so-called "super cleaning" process, involving cleansing plastic before recycling with a high-temperature wash, a gas wash, and a chemical wash, is another way to solve the problem. At the same time, researchers note that the ultimate solution is to end the use of PET.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

