'I'm Coming Home': Most Violent Prisoner in UK Charles Bronson May Face Parole Hearing in June

Bronson, a bare-knuckle boxer, was first jailed for seven years in 1974 for armed robbery, and has spent most of his time inside, serving over 40 years in... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

Charles Bronson, who is considered the most violent prisoner in Britain, may soon return home, as a public parole hearing could take place this summer, The Mirror has reported, citing Bronson himself.While the last couple of years have been calm for the notorious convict, Bronson originally became famous for his violent attacks and bizarre behaviour.Back in 2014, he covered himself in butter and assaulted 12 officers at Full Sutton jail, which was a repeat of his infamous 2010 Wakefield Prison attack. Bronson, who is a known Tottenham Hotspur fan, later admitted he "lost it" after his team's rivals, Arsenal, claimed the FA Cup.These days, however, Bronson is not engaged in any attacks, dedicating his time to poetry and painting, donating works to raise money for charity.

