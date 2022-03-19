https://sputniknews.com/20220319/germany-unable-to-heat-homes-next-winter-without-russian-gas-supplies-minister-says-1094015693.html

Germany Unable to Heat Homes Next Winter Without Russian Gas Supplies, Minister Says

Germany Unable to Heat Homes Next Winter Without Russian Gas Supplies, Minister Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany cannot yet stop Russian gas supplies as it risks facing shortages that will not allow the country to support its industry and heat... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

"This means that if we don't get more gas by next winter, and supplies from Russia are interrupted or disrupted, we won't have enough gas to heat our homes and support industry," Habeck said on air of Deutschlandfunk.He added that gas is used mainly at the beginning of the supply chain, so any disruptions may cause "a domino effect."Germany has announced its intention to diversify energy supply sources to get rid of the so-called energy dependence on Russia amid the military operation in Ukraine. At the moment, Russia continues to supply coal, oil and gas to Germany as contracted.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk after they called for help in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.In response, the United States and its allies have rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, and closure of airspace to all Russian flights. Many foreign companies have suspended their operations in Russia.

