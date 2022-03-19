https://sputniknews.com/20220319/china-demands-answers-on-us-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093997573.html
China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African President blaming NATO for the war in Ukraine, and Biden speaking with President Xi for two hours.
On today's episode of "The Backstory", host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African president blaming NATO for the war in Ukraine, China demanding the truth about US biolabs in Ukraine, and Biden speaking with President Xi for two hours.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | The Silencing of Dissenting Voices, Americans Becoming Ukraine Experts, and China Rethinking Use of the Petrodollar
Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Possible False Flag in Ukraine, Global Hegemony, and What a Ukrainian Peace Deal Would Look Like?
In the first hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Daniel McAdams about foreign policy, congressional staffers, and interest rates raised by the Fed. Daniel spoke on the return of stagflation and the incompetence of government economists. Daniel commented on US politicians who call for a "no-fly zone" in Ukraine and his recent appearance on Indian television.
In the second hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Jim Jatras about the fall of the Soviet Union, American support for terrorists in Syria, and Putin's demands for Ukraine. Jim talked about the future of Ukraine and how Ukraine will be reorganised. Jim spoke about Finland possibly joining NATO and President Zelensky's address to Congress.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.