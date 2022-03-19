International
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/china-demands-answers-on-us-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093997573.html
China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
On today's episode of "The Backstory", host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African president blaming NATO for the... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-19T07:08+0000
2022-03-19T07:48+0000
us
the backstory
finland
india
foreign relations
npr
false flag
biolab
dinosaurs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093997669_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5352d4624cd0b15a5b60bc5364d5911.jpg
China Demands Answers on US Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African President blaming NATO for the war in Ukraine, and Biden speaking with President Xi for two hours.
GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | The Silencing of Dissenting Voices, Americans Becoming Ukraine Experts, and China Rethinking Use of the PetrodollarJim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Possible False Flag in Ukraine, Global Hegemony, and What a Ukrainian Peace Deal Would Look Like?In the first hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Daniel McAdams about foreign policy, congressional staffers, and interest rates raised by the Fed. Daniel spoke on the return of stagflation and the incompetence of government economists. Daniel commented on US politicians who call for a "no-fly zone" in Ukraine and his recent appearance on Indian television.In the second hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Jim Jatras about the fall of the Soviet Union, American support for terrorists in Syria, and Putin's demands for Ukraine. Jim talked about the future of Ukraine and how Ukraine will be reorganised. Jim spoke about Finland possibly joining NATO and President Zelensky's address to Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
finland
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093997669_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c56182e249dd96c851543719ef4be7bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, finland, india, foreign relations, npr, false flag, biolab, dinosaurs, аудио, radio

China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

07:08 GMT 19.03.2022 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 19.03.2022)
China Demands Answers on US Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
SubscribeGoogle news
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
Faran Fronczak
Radio Host
All materialsWrite to the author
On today's episode of "The Backstory", host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African president blaming NATO for the war in Ukraine, China demanding the truth about US biolabs in Ukraine, and Biden speaking with President Xi for two hours.
GUEST
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | The Silencing of Dissenting Voices, Americans Becoming Ukraine Experts, and China Rethinking Use of the Petrodollar
Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Possible False Flag in Ukraine, Global Hegemony, and What a Ukrainian Peace Deal Would Look Like?
In the first hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Daniel McAdams about foreign policy, congressional staffers, and interest rates raised by the Fed. Daniel spoke on the return of stagflation and the incompetence of government economists. Daniel commented on US politicians who call for a "no-fly zone" in Ukraine and his recent appearance on Indian television.
In the second hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Jim Jatras about the fall of the Soviet Union, American support for terrorists in Syria, and Putin's demands for Ukraine. Jim talked about the future of Ukraine and how Ukraine will be reorganised. Jim spoke about Finland possibly joining NATO and President Zelensky's address to Congress.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала