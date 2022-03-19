https://sputniknews.com/20220319/china-demands-answers-on-us-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093997573.html

China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

China Demands Answers on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

On today's episode of "The Backstory", host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African president blaming NATO for the... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-19T07:08+0000

2022-03-19T07:08+0000

2022-03-19T07:48+0000

us

the backstory

finland

india

foreign relations

npr

false flag

biolab

dinosaurs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093997669_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5352d4624cd0b15a5b60bc5364d5911.jpg

China Demands Answers on US Funded Biolabs in Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Faran Fronczak and Manila Chan discussed current events including the South African President blaming NATO for the war in Ukraine, and Biden speaking with President Xi for two hours.

GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity | The Silencing of Dissenting Voices, Americans Becoming Ukraine Experts, and China Rethinking Use of the PetrodollarJim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Possible False Flag in Ukraine, Global Hegemony, and What a Ukrainian Peace Deal Would Look Like?In the first hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Daniel McAdams about foreign policy, congressional staffers, and interest rates raised by the Fed. Daniel spoke on the return of stagflation and the incompetence of government economists. Daniel commented on US politicians who call for a "no-fly zone" in Ukraine and his recent appearance on Indian television.In the second hour, Manila and Faran spoke with Jim Jatras about the fall of the Soviet Union, American support for terrorists in Syria, and Putin's demands for Ukraine. Jim talked about the future of Ukraine and how Ukraine will be reorganised. Jim spoke about Finland possibly joining NATO and President Zelensky's address to Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

us

finland

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, finland, india, foreign relations, npr, false flag, biolab, dinosaurs, аудио, radio