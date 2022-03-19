https://sputniknews.com/20220319/black-teenager-sues-met-police-school-after-she-was-wrongly-strip-searched-by-force-in-2020-1094004240.html

Black Teenager Sues Met Police, School After She Was Wrongly Strip-Searched by Force in 2020

The incident took place on 3 December 2020, but only came to light earlier this month in a safeguarding review

A Black teenager, who was wrongly strip-searched by Metropolitan Police officers at her school in 2020, is suing the force, Sky News has reported.The news outlet quoted the law firm Bhatt Murphy as saying that the 15-year-old, only identified as Child Q, is also taking civil action against her Hackney-based secondary school over the incident.Her lawyer Chanel Dolcy said that the girl "seeks to hold both institutions to account including through cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again".Child Q, for her part, thanked people all over the world, who had reached out to support her.The remarks came after the Metropolitan Police apologised for strip-searching the 15-year-old in 2020, with Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland admitting that "the findings of the safeguarding review reflect this incident should never have happened".The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in turn, confirmed that it had completed its investigation into three Met police officers who either carried out the strip-search or were involved in supervising it. The IOPC said that the investigative report is now being finalised.During the 3 December 2020 incident, school staff had called police after they became concerned the girl "smelled strongly of cannabis and may have been in possession of drugs", according to a Scotland Yard statement at the time.The teenager, who was on her period, was then taken to the medical room and strip-searched by two female officers, with no teachers or other adults present. During the strip-search, her intimate body parts were exposed and she was asked to remove her sanitary pad. After no drugs were found, the girl was sent home by taxi and later shared her distress with her mother.The incident has provoked a public outcry since the case was made public by the CHSCP. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the body's report as "disturbing", saying that the child was searched in "the most degrading way" with "profound and distressing consequences".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

