'Black Lives Matter' Plaza Will Be 'Tarred and Feathered', People's Convoy Threatens
"Black Lives Matter" plaza emerged in Washington, DC, following the massive nationwide protests against racism and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. The lines "Black Lives Matter", painted in yellow, appeared on the road of two blocks of 16th Street NW in the capital city's downtown area.
Activists from the People's Convoy - a right-wing trucker movement - have said they are going to "take back" the Black Lives Matter street in Washington, DC, according to a video shared by Zachary Petrizzo, a reporter for The Daily Beast.
"What's going to happen up here in DC: Black Lives Matter Street, we're gonna take it back. All that paint's coming off that street", a speaker is heard saying in the video. "It's gonna get tar and feathered. And then we are gonna tar and feather all our delegates".
It is unclear who the speaker is, but, according to The Daily Beast, he was handed the microphone by the movement's organiser Mike Landis.
March 18, 2022
The pedestrian-only section of 16th Street NW in DC was painted in yellow words reading "Black Lives Matter" and renamed following sweeping protests against racism and police brutality triggered by the death of Black man George Floyd in police custody.
Following the assertions made by the People's Convoy activists, DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management shared a tweet from Alert DC saying roadways in and around the capital city expect "demonstration activity".
"Traffic delays are possible. DC Police Department is monitoring closely and prepared to implement traffic control measures as needed", the alert said.
The Daily Beast reported that the city's law enforcement informed the outlet that it has the necessary resources to monitor and respond to any illegal activity.
The People's Convoy is a nationwide conservative trucker movement. The movement demands the declaration of national emergency on the COVID-19 pandemic to be lifted in the US. In its declaration, the convoy says it aims to "restore our once perfect union, re-establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defence of all, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty".
The movement emerged in solidarity with a similar protest that began in Canada, with truck drivers protesting against coronavirus restrictions and mandates at the beginning of 2022. The Canadian movement initially aimed to protest vaccine mandates for crossing the United States border, but then grew into a series of demonstrations and blockades against COVID-19 restrictions in general.
