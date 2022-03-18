https://sputniknews.com/20220318/watch-sloth-on-zipline-perplexed-when-boy-accidentally-hits-it-while-ziplining-1093977681.html

Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining

Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining

After the collision, the animal started slowly moving down the line, stopping for a while only to look back at the troublemakers with mild bewilderment. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T03:50+0000

2022-03-18T03:50+0000

2022-03-18T03:50+0000

viral

sloth

costa rica

rainforest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093977760_0:56:433:300_1920x0_80_0_0_3006f0c41f4e394a507d3bbad397a599.png

A boy hit a sloth while ziplining through dense rainforest at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park in Costa Rica. According to the video, posted on Twitter on Thursday, the child smoothly slides along the line, when he suddenly crashes into something furry."It's a sloth!" he said. "I just clocked it straight in the face."The person recording the ride then tells the child not to worry, while the perplexed animal starts to retreat, not in any particular hurry.“We just wait?” the boy asked.“We just wait,” the man behind the camera answered.

costa rica

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, sloth, costa rica, rainforest