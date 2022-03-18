International
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/watch-sloth-on-zipline-perplexed-when-boy-accidentally-hits-it-while-ziplining-1093977681.html
Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining
Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining
After the collision, the animal started slowly moving down the line, stopping for a while only to look back at the troublemakers with mild bewilderment. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T03:50+0000
2022-03-18T03:50+0000
viral
sloth
costa rica
rainforest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093977760_0:56:433:300_1920x0_80_0_0_3006f0c41f4e394a507d3bbad397a599.png
A boy hit a sloth while ziplining through dense rainforest at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park in Costa Rica. According to the video, posted on Twitter on Thursday, the child smoothly slides along the line, when he suddenly crashes into something furry."It's a sloth!" he said. "I just clocked it straight in the face."The person recording the ride then tells the child not to worry, while the perplexed animal starts to retreat, not in any particular hurry.“We just wait?” the boy asked.“We just wait,” the man behind the camera answered.
costa rica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093977760_0:16:433:341_1920x0_80_0_0_9ef0cde909654c40ad384cc2e993d9d2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, sloth, costa rica, rainforest

Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining

03:50 GMT 18.03.2022
© Photo : @alexhaagaard/TwitterA sloth in rainforest
A sloth in rainforest - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© Photo : @alexhaagaard/Twitter
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
After the collision, the animal started slowly moving down the line, stopping for a while only to look back at the troublemakers with mild bewilderment.
A boy hit a sloth while ziplining through dense rainforest at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park in Costa Rica. According to the video, posted on Twitter on Thursday, the child smoothly slides along the line, when he suddenly crashes into something furry.
"It's a sloth!" he said. "I just clocked it straight in the face."
The person recording the ride then tells the child not to worry, while the perplexed animal starts to retreat, not in any particular hurry.
“We just wait?” the boy asked.
“We just wait,” the man behind the camera answered.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала