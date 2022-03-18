https://sputniknews.com/20220318/watch-sloth-on-zipline-perplexed-when-boy-accidentally-hits-it-while-ziplining-1093977681.html
Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining
Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining
After the collision, the animal started slowly moving down the line, stopping for a while only to look back at the troublemakers with mild bewilderment. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
A boy hit a sloth while ziplining through dense rainforest at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park in Costa Rica. According to the video, posted on Twitter on Thursday, the child smoothly slides along the line, when he suddenly crashes into something furry."It's a sloth!" he said. "I just clocked it straight in the face."The person recording the ride then tells the child not to worry, while the perplexed animal starts to retreat, not in any particular hurry.“We just wait?” the boy asked.“We just wait,” the man behind the camera answered.
Watch: Sloth on Zipline Perplexed When Boy Accidentally Hits It While Ziplining
After the collision, the animal started slowly moving down the line, stopping for a while only to look back at the troublemakers with mild bewilderment.
A boy hit a sloth while ziplining through dense rainforest at the Go.Adventure Arenal Park in Costa Rica. According to the video, posted on Twitter on Thursday, the child smoothly slides along the line, when he suddenly crashes into something furry
.
"It's a sloth!" he said. "I just clocked it straight in the face."
The person recording the ride then tells the child not to worry, while the perplexed animal starts to retreat, not in any particular hurry.
“We just wait?” the boy asked.
“We just wait,” the man behind the camera answered.