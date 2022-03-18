https://sputniknews.com/20220318/us-sailors-caught-buying-sex-from-ukrainian-prostitutes-during-visit-to-sweden-1093978305.html

US Sailors Caught Buying Sex From Ukrainian Prostitutes During Visit to Sweden

Swedish law makes it illegal to procure sex, but not to sell it. Therefore, only the buyer is punished in a bid to protect the seller, who is seen as a victim. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

sweden

united states

military

navy

prostitution

Two sailors from the USS "Forrest Sherman", which is currently on a visit in Stockholm, have been arrested for procuring sex.The Americans, a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s, admitted to buying sex during questioning by police, law enforcement in Sweden reported. One of the individuals is suspected of buying sex on two occasions. Both of the prostitutes were from Ukraine.Following their arrest, which took place in an apartment brothel in the Stockholm district of Östermalm, the sailors were referred to the Swedish military police. During questioning, the older man stated that he searched for and found a sex purchase advertisement on the internet, and that's how he came into contact with one of the two Ukrainian women, the newspaper Expressen reported.The USS "Forrest Sherman" docked in Stockholm on Monday 14 March. According to the Swedish military, the visit had been planned for a long time. It has been described as a routine visit, with the purpose of giving the US crew an opportunity to recover after a long time at sea and stock up on fuel and other necessities.According to the US Navy, though, the aim of the port call is to enhance US-Swedish relations and build cohesion among key partners in the Baltic Sea region.The warship had previously carried out a joint exercise with the German Navy in the Baltic Sea, in which the Swedish minesweeping vessel HMS "Vinga" also participated.The USS "Forrest Sherman" is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that is capable of detecting and combating enemy targets both in the air and on land, as well as on and below sea level. The ship's weapons system is developed to be able to operate at long distances.Sweden is credited with pioneering the Nordic model on prostitution, becoming the first country to enact it in 1999. It has since spread to other Western nations, including Canada and Ireland. The Swedish stance makes it illegal to procure sex, but not to sell it. Therefore, only the buyer is punished, ostensibly to protect the seller and combat sex trafficking and pimping.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

