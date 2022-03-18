https://sputniknews.com/20220318/us-military-plane-with-4-people-on-board-reportedly-crashes-in-norway-1093996649.html

US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway

europe

airplane crash

A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no reports about casualties so far.

europe, airplane crash