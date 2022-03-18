International
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no... 18.03.2022
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no reports about casualties so far.
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway

21:41 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 21:47 GMT 18.03.2022)
Being updated
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no reports about casualties so far.
