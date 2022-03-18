https://sputniknews.com/20220318/us-military-plane-with-4-people-on-board-reportedly-crashes-in-norway-1093996649.html
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T21:41+0000
2022-03-18T21:41+0000
2022-03-18T21:47+0000
europe
airplane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no reports about casualties so far.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, airplane crash
US Military Plane With 4 People on Board Reportedly Crashes in Norway
21:41 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 21:47 GMT 18.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
A US military aircraft V-22 Ospery with four people on board crashed in Nordland, Northern Norway late on Friday, according to Nordic News. There have been no reports about casualties so far.