US GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Ban Uranium Imports From Russia

Washington has already imposed "severe" sanctions packages against Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine, including a ban on all energy imports from... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

A group of Republican senators in the US has introduced a bill to ban uranium imports from Russia, claiming that "the time is now to permanently remove all Russian energy from the American marketplace".The bill was initiated by John Barrasso, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who was supported by Senators Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, and Kevin Cramer.He asserted that the ban on Russian uranium imports "will further defund Russia's war machine, help revive American uranium production, and increase our [US] national security".Marshall, for his part, recalled that "imports from Russia and its allies, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, account for nearly half of the uranium powering the United States' nuclear plants".He was echoed by Scott Melbye, president of the Uranium Producers of America and executive VP of the Uranium Energy Corp, who accused Moscow of "cultivating American reliance on Russian nuclear fuel for some time" and "posing a dangerous threat" to US "energy and national security that has taken on new urgency".According to the US Energy Information Administration estimates revealed last year, Russian uranium made up at least 16% of American purchases in 2020, with Canada and Kazakhstan each providing 22%. Imports of uranium are of great importance to the US, which has 93 operational nuclear reactor units, more than any other country in the world.US Bans Energy Imports From RussiaMelbye's remarks followed US President Joe Biden announcing his administration's ban on Russian oil, natural gas, and coal supplies to America in response to Moscow's ongoing military special operation in Ukraine.POTUS said that the US was "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" by banning "all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy". The move came as part of Washington's "severe" sanctions on Moscow over its special operation to demilitarise and de­-Nazify Ukraine, launched on 24 September, following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which saw weeks of intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian Army.In one of the latest developments, Russia's Defence Ministry said that more than 90% of the Lugansk region is now controlled by Russian forces. The ministry has repeatedly stressed that the special operation is only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure and Russian high-precision weapons strikes do not pose a threat to the civilian population.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

