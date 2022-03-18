International
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/us-adapts-first-s-korean-webtoon-into-reality-show-1093967963.html
US Adapts First S Korean Webtoon Into Reality Show
US Adapts First S Korean Webtoon Into Reality Show
The YouTube channel Jubilee will present to the public the show "Money Game" based on a webtoon series from South Korea. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T07:45+0000
2022-03-19T18:53+0000
us
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093787782_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f945adf4a142a7e6d83b18206e3196f.jpg
The popularity of South Korean entertainment content is gaining more and more attention worldwide, and now it has gone even further, as the thriller webtoon “Money Game” has received a local adaptation in the US.This is the first time in the history of South Korea’s comic industry that the whole process of adaptation is made by a foreign team, cast, and producers.Kim Bum-hyu, director of the global IP business at Naver Webtoon, said in a statement following the news: "Since this Korean web reality show has garnered a huge amount of popularity, we have decided to make our webcomic's intellectual property (IP) into reality-based content in the U.S., which is the home of reality shows. We intend to continue presenting Naver Webtoon's high-quality IP in various content formats to create synergy".“Money Game” creator Bae Jin-soo also expressed his excitement: “I had never imagined that my work would be adapted into an entertainment show overseas, I can feel that the status of Korean webtoon IP has risen, not only in Korea but also abroad”.During the five-part survival show, eight participants of different ethnicities, occupations, and religious backgrounds will live in separate cells in a facility for 10 days. The participants will get a pool of money worth $300,000 to spend during their stay and the rest is theirs to keep. Every participant can be eliminated through voting, so they must play mind games to survive.Originally written in 2018, the webtoon tells the story of a bankrupt man who participates in a survival game to win money. Eight competitors spend 100 days together in an isolated place and have to share a total of 44.8 billion won ($37 million), where consumer prices are 1,000 times more expensive than in the real world.The popular webtoon received a live adaptation last year by the South Korean YouTube channel Jin Yong-jin.The first episode of “Money Game” is already available on Jubilee's YouTube channel.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093787782_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b799df0fcc3aa9f50465cac26f606150.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, south korea

US Adapts First S Korean Webtoon Into Reality Show

07:45 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 19.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEVThis picture taken in Moscow on October 12, 2021 shows the logo of Youtube social media on a smartphone screen.
This picture taken in Moscow on October 12, 2021 shows the logo of Youtube social media on a smartphone screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
SubscribeGoogle news
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The YouTube channel Jubilee will present to the public the show "Money Game" based on a webtoon series from South Korea.
The popularity of South Korean entertainment content is gaining more and more attention worldwide, and now it has gone even further, as the thriller webtoon “Money Game” has received a local adaptation in the US.
This is the first time in the history of South Korea’s comic industry that the whole process of adaptation is made by a foreign team, cast, and producers.
Kim Bum-hyu, director of the global IP business at Naver Webtoon, said in a statement following the news: "Since this Korean web reality show has garnered a huge amount of popularity, we have decided to make our webcomic's intellectual property (IP) into reality-based content in the U.S., which is the home of reality shows. We intend to continue presenting Naver Webtoon's high-quality IP in various content formats to create synergy".
“Money Game” creator Bae Jin-soo also expressed his excitement: “I had never imagined that my work would be adapted into an entertainment show overseas, I can feel that the status of Korean webtoon IP has risen, not only in Korea but also abroad”.
During the five-part survival show, eight participants of different ethnicities, occupations, and religious backgrounds will live in separate cells in a facility for 10 days. The participants will get a pool of money worth $300,000 to spend during their stay and the rest is theirs to keep. Every participant can be eliminated through voting, so they must play mind games to survive.
Originally written in 2018, the webtoon tells the story of a bankrupt man who participates in a survival game to win money. Eight competitors spend 100 days together in an isolated place and have to share a total of 44.8 billion won ($37 million), where consumer prices are 1,000 times more expensive than in the real world.
The popular webtoon received a live adaptation last year by the South Korean YouTube channel Jin Yong-jin.
The first episode of “Money Game” is already available on Jubilee's YouTube channel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала