Ukraine and Russia Create Neutrality Plan; US Base in Syria Comes Under Attack
Ukraine and Russia Create Neutrality Plan; US Base in Syria Comes Under Attack
Ukraine and Russia are working on a 15-point plan that would include security guarantees, a neutrality agreement, and a renouncement of NATO membership.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are working on a 15-point plan that would include security guarantees, a neutrality agreement, and a renouncement of NATO membership.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Ukraine crisis is causing greater friction between China and the US empire. Also, US hawks say that they will still continue their campaign of aggression against China regardless of the situation in Ukraine.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, and plans seven additional rate hikes this year. Some analysts fear that a recession may result from the combination of rate hikes and sanctions blowback.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine. The Gulf Arab States and others in the Middle East are adjusting to the new world power dynamics as the obvious turn towards a multipolar environment becomes obvious.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Child starvation abounds in Somalia as the Pentagon plans to deploy more troops to the African nation. Also, a US base that is illegally occupying Syria has come under attack from drones and missiles.Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss the media. They discuss the media response to, and complicity with, the US war machine from Iraq to Ukraine. Also, the CIA has been training subversive elements in Ukraine for 8 years in preparation for a Russian invasion.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign fighters in Ukraine. An Associated Press story reveals that foreign fighters that have traveled to Ukraine at the behest of the US empire are running into significant danger.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US regime change machine seems to have focused its crosshairs on Mexico through the use of NGOs and other subversive means. Also, Cuba has made significant strides in its worldwide human rights campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
