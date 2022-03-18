International
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/uk-media-regulator-ofcom-revokes-rts-license-to-broadcast-in-country-1093982380.html
The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today’s license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect," arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.
2022-03-18T08:47+0000
2022-03-18T09:06+0000
UK Media Regulator Ofcom Revokes RT's License to Broadcast in Country

08:47 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 18.03.2022)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICRT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022
RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today's license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect", arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.

"Ofcom has today revoked RT's license to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect. We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license", the watchdog said in a statement.

The broadcaster's press service has addressed the decision, noting it was obviously politically motivated.

"There is no doubt that Ofcom's decision to revoke RT's broadcasting license is political. For many years, the UK has been looking for a formal reason to close RT, but it has tried to maintain the appearance of freedom of speech. Now, the masks are off", the press service said.

RT and Sputnik have been targeted by fines and blocks in the EU and Canada since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is to protect the people of Donbass, suffering from an eight-year-long war there, and carry out the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
