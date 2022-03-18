https://sputniknews.com/20220318/uk-media-regulator-ofcom-revokes-rts-license-to-broadcast-in-country-1093982380.html

UK Media Regulator Ofcom Revokes RT's License to Broadcast in Country

UK Media Regulator Ofcom Revokes RT's License to Broadcast in Country

The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today’s license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect," arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.

2022-03-18T08:47+0000

2022-03-18T08:47+0000

2022-03-18T09:06+0000

ofcom

united kingdom

rt

license suspension

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093520413_0:187:3237:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_5179f12cf3112175b34df71f144efee7.jpg

The broadcaster's press service has addressed the decision, noting it was obviously politically motivated.RT and Sputnik have been targeted by fines and blocks in the EU and Canada since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is to protect the people of Donbass, suffering from an eight-year-long war there, and carry out the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ofcom, united kingdom, rt, license suspension