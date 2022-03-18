https://sputniknews.com/20220318/ten-russian-diplomats-declared-personae-non-gratae-in-bulgaria-1093984623.html
Ten Russian Diplomats Declared Personae Non Gratae in Bulgaria
Earlier in the week, Slovakia decided to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
Ten Russian diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae in Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in the country confirmed to Sputnik.According to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, the expelled Russian diplomats will have to leave the country within 72 hours.The statement did not clarify the exact part of the convention that the Russian diplomats have allegedly breached. Earlier in the week, Slovakia reportedly decided to expel three Russian diplomats, suspecting them of espionage. Moscow vowed to respond to Bratislava's decision.
10:36 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 18.03.2022)
Earlier in the week, Slovakia decided to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage.
Ten Russian diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae in Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in the country confirmed to Sputnik.
According to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, the expelled Russian diplomats will have to leave the country within 72 hours.
"According to the information of the competent authorities, the said employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria have carried out on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations", the Foreign Ministry said.
The statement did not clarify the exact part of the convention that the Russian diplomats have allegedly breached.
Earlier in the week, Slovakia reportedly decided to expel three Russian diplomats, suspecting them of espionage. Moscow vowed to respond
to Bratislava's decision.