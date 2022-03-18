https://sputniknews.com/20220318/ten-russian-diplomats-declared-personae-non-gratae-in-bulgaria-1093984623.html

Ten Russian Diplomats Declared Personae Non Gratae in Bulgaria

Earlier in the week, Slovakia decided to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T10:36+0000

2022-03-18T10:36+0000

2022-03-18T11:00+0000

russia

bulgaria

diplomats

Ten Russian diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae in Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in the country confirmed to Sputnik.According to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, the expelled Russian diplomats will have to leave the country within 72 hours.The statement did not clarify the exact part of the convention that the Russian diplomats have allegedly breached. Earlier in the week, Slovakia reportedly decided to expel three Russian diplomats, suspecting them of espionage. Moscow vowed to respond to Bratislava's decision.

