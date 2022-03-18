https://sputniknews.com/20220318/saudi-crown-prince-reiterates-importance-of-adhering-to-opec-deal-1093993325.html

Saudi Crown Prince Reiterates Importance of Adhering to OPEC+ Deal

DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed the importance of complying with the OPEC+ deal between oil-producing... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

The statement followed a visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, where Johnson reportedly attempted to secure obligations by the two Gulf States to increase oil production if necessary, as part of the UK efforts to abandon Russia's energy supplies.For his part, Kishida expressed his high hopes that Saudi Arabia would lead stabilizing efforts in the international oil market, paying particular attention to measures to be taken to counter soaring oil prices.Earlier, Arab expert Mustafa Al-Bazrakan told Sputnik that during Johnson's visit Saudi Arabia demonstrated its unwillingness to abandon the OPEC+ agreement in favor of increasing oil production amid growing strain on relations between Russia and European countries.

