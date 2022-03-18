International
Russia's Gazprombank Launches Own Payment Service GazpromPay
Russia's Gazprombank Launches Own Payment Service GazpromPay
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprombank has launched its own payment service GazpromPay in Russia, which allows users to pay in online stores with any bank card or get...
"Gazprombank has launched a new payment solution, GazpromPay wallet, which allows customers to quickly, conveniently and securely make payments from any bank cards in online stores. It is the first payment wallet in Russia providing customers with the opportunity to instantly issue and replenish a virtual card to safely make purchases in online stores with a favorable cashback in addition to the possibility to add their existing bank cards. The service will be available from March 22 on any smartphone and device," the statement reads.The bank added that the main mission of the service is to facilitate swift and secure payments while providing benefits with every purchase.The bank said that the wallet does not require downloading — customers can choose to pay via GazpromPay on a website.Gazprombank noted that the service already works with websites of partner stores. The bank plans to significantly expand the list of partner stores and to expand the functionality of the service to meet the needs of customers.
russia, gazprombank, gazprom, wallet

Russia's Gazprombank Launches Own Payment Service GazpromPay

17:19 GMT 18.03.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr DemyanchukGazprombank logo in the pavilion hosting the 19th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File)
Gazprombank logo in the pavilion hosting the 19th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprombank has launched its own payment service GazpromPay in Russia, which allows users to pay in online stores with any bank card or get a virtual card, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
"Gazprombank has launched a new payment solution, GazpromPay wallet, which allows customers to quickly, conveniently and securely make payments from any bank cards in online stores. It is the first payment wallet in Russia providing customers with the opportunity to instantly issue and replenish a virtual card to safely make purchases in online stores with a favorable cashback in addition to the possibility to add their existing bank cards. The service will be available from March 22 on any smartphone and device," the statement reads.

The bank added that the main mission of the service is to facilitate swift and secure payments while providing benefits with every purchase.

The bank said that the wallet does not require downloading — customers can choose to pay via GazpromPay on a website.

Gazprombank noted that the service already works with websites of partner stores. The bank plans to significantly expand the list of partner stores and to expand the functionality of the service to meet the needs of customers.
