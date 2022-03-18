https://sputniknews.com/20220318/russias-gamaleya-centre-applies-for-registration-of-nasal-vaccine-against-covid-19-1093984317.html

Russia's Gamaleya Centre Applies for Registration of Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has filed documents for registration of a nasal version of its... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Date of registration of the incoming number: 03.18.2022. Trade name: Gam-COVID-Vac Combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus," a report said.The original Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) was registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Russia also produces three other COVID-19 vaccines including Covivac, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona N.

