Russia's Gamaleya Centre Applies for Registration of Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has filed documents for registration of a nasal version of its... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology has filed documents for registration of a nasal version of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Health Ministry said on Friday.
"Date of registration of the incoming number: 03.18.2022. Trade name: Gam-COVID-Vac Combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus," a report said.
The original Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) was registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Russia also produces three other COVID-19 vaccines including Covivac, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona N.