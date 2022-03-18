https://sputniknews.com/20220318/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-interview-amid-ongoing-special-op-in-ukraine-1093978447.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview Amid Ongoing Special Op in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in order to stop eight years of bloodshed in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers an exclusive interview to RT, as the country's military is conducting a special operation in Ukraine.The minister previously said that while the talks between Moscow and Kiev are difficult, there is some hope for a compromise.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers an exclusive interview to RT, as the country's military is conducting a special operation in Ukraine.
The minister previously said that while the talks between Moscow and Kiev are difficult, there is some hope for a compromise.
