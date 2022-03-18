https://sputniknews.com/20220318/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-gives-interview-amid-ongoing-special-op-in-ukraine-1093978447.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview Amid Ongoing Special Op in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview Amid Ongoing Special Op in Ukraine

On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in order to stop eight years of bloodshed in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

2022-03-18T08:39+0000

2022-03-18T08:39+0000

2022-03-18T08:39+0000

russia

sergei lavrov

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093981807_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5885548f07f567ce1a9e9c8e61c9e758.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers an exclusive interview to RT, as the country's military is conducting a special operation in Ukraine.The minister previously said that while the talks between Moscow and Kiev are difficult, there is some hope for a compromise.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview Amid Ongoing Special Op in Ukraine Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Gives Interview Amid Ongoing Special Op in Ukraine 2022-03-18T08:39+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, sergei lavrov, ukraine, видео