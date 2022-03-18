https://sputniknews.com/20220318/russian-finance-ministry-fully-fulfills-obligations-on-eurobonds-coupon-payment-order-1093985168.html
Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligations on Eurobonds Coupon Payment Order
The ministry said that the funds for the coupon payment were received by the paying agent for Eurobonds, the London branch of Citibank."Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Ministry of Finance of Russia in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian finance ministry said on Friday that it had fully fulfilled its obligations under coupon payment on two issues of Russian Eurobonds for $117.2 million in dollars, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that the funds for the coupon payment were received by the paying agent for Eurobonds, the London branch of Citibank."Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Ministry of Finance of Russia in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the ministry said in a statement.