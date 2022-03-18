International
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Let Militants Leave Mariupol to Save Civilians
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Let Militants Leave Mariupol to Save Civilians
Moscow has informed Kiev that it is ready to let militants leave Mariupol via humanitarian corridors to save the city and its civilians, the head of the... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
View of Mariupol

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Let Militants Leave Mariupol to Save Civilians

19:23 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 19:26 GMT 18.03.2022)
Moscow has informed Kiev that it is ready to let militants leave Mariupol via humanitarian corridors to save the city and its civilians, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center said on Friday. The defense official added that Russia is ready to give guarantees to militants that they will not be harmed if they lay down arms.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Moscow and Kiev have reached progress on several issues during the peace talks, including Ukraine’s neutral status and non-entry to NATO, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters on Friday.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
19:26 GMT 18.03.2022
Biden in Call With Xi Vows Implications If China Gives Russia Material Support - Official
"The president described implications if China provides Russia with material support, won't lay out options from here," a senior administration official said on Friday.
