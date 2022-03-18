LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Let Militants Leave Mariupol to Save Civilians

Moscow has informed Kiev that it is ready to let militants leave Mariupol via humanitarian corridors to save the city and its civilians, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center said on Friday. The defense official added that Russia is ready to give guarantees to militants that they will not be harmed if they lay down arms.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Moscow and Kievhave reached progress on several issues during the peace talks, including Ukraine’s neutral status and non-entry to NATO, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters on Friday.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: