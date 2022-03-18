https://sputniknews.com/20220318/lavrov-moscow-wants-security-guarantees-that-will-be-common-for-russia-ukraine-all-of-europe-1093982633.html
Lavrov: Moscow Wants Security Guarantees That Will Be Common for Russia, Ukraine, All of Europe
Lavrov: Moscow Wants Security Guarantees That Will Be Common for Russia, Ukraine, All of Europe
18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T09:09+0000
2022-03-18T09:09+0000
2022-03-18T09:11+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
2022
News
en_EN
sergei lavrov
Lavrov: Moscow Wants Security Guarantees That Will Be Common for Russia, Ukraine, All of Europe
09:09 GMT 18.03.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 18.03.2022)
Being updated