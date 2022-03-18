https://sputniknews.com/20220318/jurassic-wonder-brand-new-armoured-dinosaur-species-discovered-in-china-1093978001.html
Jurassic Wonder: Brand New Armoured Dinosaur Species Discovered in China
Jurassic Wonder: Brand New Armoured Dinosaur Species Discovered in China
The scholars found 120 bone deposits, which included well-preserved armour plates, limbs, jaws, and skull of from a single skeleton.
2022-03-18T06:54+0000
2022-03-18T06:54+0000
2022-03-18T06:54+0000
science
paleontology
dinosaurs
dinosaur
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582156_0:0:1072:603_1920x0_80_0_0_ed4d8a4fc2b0644a2a8bfd582406908a.jpg
A new species of armoured dinosaur has been discovered in China, according to a study recently published in the journal eLife by a group of researchers.The remains of the ancient creature were originally found in 2017 in the Yuxi region of Yunnan Province, and research on the specimens began in 2019. The dinosaur, named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, is a distant relative of the renowned Stegosaurus, and belongs to the thyreophoran group. It is also related to the Scelidosaurus and the Emausaurus - both of which originated in Europe during the Jurassic periodYuxisaurus kopchicki likely lived 192 million to 174 million years ago, meaning it is the first thyreophoran from that period found in Asia.The animal likely spanned 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 to 3 metres) in length and ate low-growing plants like ferns and cycads, according to the scientist. Massive bone plates protected Yuxisaurus, covering its neck, back, and limbs, with large spikes scattered on top.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582156_0:0:804:603_1920x0_80_0_0_809f2c6801ef341dab273f3b0591dd3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
science, paleontology, dinosaurs, dinosaur
Jurassic Wonder: Brand New Armoured Dinosaur Species Discovered in China
Subscribe
The scholars found 120 bone deposits, which included well-preserved armour plates, limbs, jaws, and skull of from a single skeleton.
A new species of armoured dinosaur has been discovered in China, according to a study recently published in the journal eLife
by a group of researchers.
The remains of the ancient creature were originally found in 2017 in the Yuxi region of Yunnan Province, and research on the specimens began in 2019.
The dinosaur, named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, is a distant relative of the renowned Stegosaurus, and belongs to the thyreophoran group. It is also related to the Scelidosaurus and the Emausaurus - both of which originated in Europe during the Jurassic period
Yuxisaurus kopchicki likely lived 192 million to 174 million years ago, meaning it is the first thyreophoran from that period found in Asia.
"This is the first early armoured dinosaur to be named from the entire Asian continent and helps to show how the group spread around the world shortly after its origin just a few million years earlier", said Paul Barrett, author of the study and merit researcher at the Natural History Museum in London.
The animal likely spanned 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 to 3 metres) in length and ate low-growing plants like ferns and cycads, according to the scientist. Massive bone plates protected Yuxisaurus, covering its neck, back, and limbs, with large spikes scattered on top.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus