https://sputniknews.com/20220318/it-affects-everything-gig-economy-firms-add-gas-price-surcharges-but-drivers-fear-wider-effects-1093997936.html

'It Affects Everything': Gig Economy Firms Add Gas Price Surcharges, But Drivers Fear Wider Effects

'It Affects Everything': Gig Economy Firms Add Gas Price Surcharges, But Drivers Fear Wider Effects

The US Department of Energy committed to releasing 30 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve earlier this month in an attempt to... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T23:12+0000

2022-03-18T23:12+0000

2022-03-18T23:12+0000

us

gas prices

gig economy

sanctions

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082319641_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fdc3ac4873c9473f7e2ab113bcfdd3.jpg

Even before US President Joe Biden announced a total boycott of Russian petroleum products on March 8, gas prices had already spiked sharply, crossing $130 a barrel the day prior and sending financial markets into a tailspin. The release of 30 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve did little to offset the rise, and gas prices have continued to climb even as international petroleum markets have leveled off.The costs are being felt across the board, from transportation and shipping to the consumer goods they deliver. However, for small-time operations like gig economy workers, the price spike could be a death knell to their livelihoods.According to a survey of rideshare drivers conducted by The Rideshare Guy, 38% of those surveyed were driving less because of gas prices, and 15% had totally stopped driving.While in the past, gig economy firms like Uber and Doordash have tried to dodge responsibility for their massive workforces by arguing their employees are individual contractors, many of them seem to be proactive in responding to the gas hikes by adding surcharges. Doordash, Uber, and Lyft have all announced such programs, promising the extra cash will go to their drivers. On Friday, grocery delivery app Instacart joined the pack.Jennifer Montgomery, an UberEats driver in Las Vegas, Nevada, told the NYT that the issue is more than just ride-hailing profits.On Wednesday, California Democrats introduced a proposal to send every taxpayer in the Golden State a “rebate” to offset the incredibly high gas prices, a phenomenon created by its refusal to import petroleum.The money would go to all California taxpayers, not just drivers, which Democrats argue is good because the state has some of the nation’s highest costs of living.

https://sputniknews.com/20220318/why-gas-prices-are-so-high-in-california-and-what-lawmakers-are-doing-about-it-1093996922.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gas prices, gig economy, sanctions, california