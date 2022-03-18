https://sputniknews.com/20220318/huge-worm-moon-rises-in-sky-over-tehran-1093980999.html
Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, as a bright full moon illuminates the skies over Tehran. This month, it is known as the Paschal Full Moon or the Worm Moon, and appears bigger and brighter than usual.The name refers to the earthworms that emerge from the soil attracting birds and marking the warming-up during this season.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated.
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, as a bright full moon illuminates the skies over Tehran. This month, it is known as the Paschal Full Moon or the Worm Moon, and appears bigger and brighter than usual.
The name refers to the earthworms that emerge from the soil attracting birds and marking the warming-up during this season.
