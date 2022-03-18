International
LIVE: Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/huge-worm-moon-rises-in-sky-over-tehran-1093980999.html
Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated. 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T14:29+0000
2022-03-18T14:29+0000
moon
full moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093988379_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd62383e2c8ca90a5edc719631d05d3.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, as a bright full moon illuminates the skies over Tehran. This month, it is known as the Paschal Full Moon or the Worm Moon, and appears bigger and brighter than usual.The name refers to the earthworms that emerge from the soil attracting birds and marking the warming-up during this season.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran
2022-03-18T14:29+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093988379_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5001e759afb59d27fd6a78c29cf7578e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moon, full moon, видео

Huge 'Worm Moon' Rises in Sky Over Tehran

14:29 GMT 18.03.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated.
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, as a bright full moon illuminates the skies over Tehran. This month, it is known as the Paschal Full Moon or the Worm Moon, and appears bigger and brighter than usual.
The name refers to the earthworms that emerge from the soil attracting birds and marking the warming-up during this season.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала